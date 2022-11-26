Over 150 stores have been destroyed by fire in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, 36 hours of operations goin on.

On Thursday, a large fire that started in the shops of Chandni Chowk’s Bhagirath Palace Market in North Delhi still hasn’t been put out, and firefighting efforts are continuing.

The fire department reports that the fire is still burning. Smoke is observed rising from multiple shops, and there are over 100 fire tenders on the scene. Although it had been earlier reported that the fire had been put out, it started up again.

According to fire officials, the small and crowded alleyways of the market made it difficult for them to put out the fire.

Although there haven’t been any casualties till today, the fire has destroyed more than 150 stores.

It has not yet been determined how much damage has occured. The preliminary investigations concludes that, the fire may have originated at one market store and then spread to nearby ones that all dealt with the sale of electrical products.