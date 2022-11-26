Police are looking into the Shevington Hazardous Body case.

The murder investigation team is examining a potentially dangerous material recovered from a body found in Greater Manchester street.

On Thursday at around 19:00 BST, the body was found on Kilburn Drive in the Shevington neighbourhood, close to Wigan.

The body was still at the site, and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) stated they were trying to identify it.

According to the force, the unknown material posed a ‘minimal risk’ and ‘no larger concern’ to the neighbourhood.

The force was unable to determine who the deceased was or how long it had been lying on the rocky ground between two houses.

Det Supt. Alan Clitherow stated from the scene that a post-mortem examination will occur in ‘due course’ after the body had been removed.

According to him, the situation was ‘difficult,’ and the police were ‘unpicking exactly what had happened.’

He further added, there is no greater risk to anyone else. However, ‘We don’t know what the substance is, we have made some preliminary inquiries, and we know it’s low risk… Anyone directly in contact with the body should seek medical advice if they feel unwell.’

Mr. Clitherow stated that the public should not be frightened if they observe officers removing a body while wearing protective gear, since this is ‘purely preventative’ and regular procedure.

The remaining cordon, he continued, was limited to Kilburn Drive and the surrounding area was not disrupted.