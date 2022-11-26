Power Outages Affect More Than 6 Million Households in Ukraine: Zelensky

Over six million homes in Ukraine still have power outages, said Volodymyr Zelensky, the country’s president, two days after targeted Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

‘As of this evening, Kyiv and the majority of Ukraine’s provinces are still experiencing blackouts’. In his daily presentation, Zelensky stated that there were ‘over six million victims overall’.

According to Zelensky, around 600,000 customers in the Kyiv capital are experiencing power outages, with the Odessa, Lviv, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions also being among the worst hit.

As winter approaches, the systematic and targeted Russian attacks have crippled Ukraine’s electricity infrastructure, raising concerns about health catastrophe and financial crisis.