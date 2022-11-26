Queens latest biography claims, Queen Elizabeth II battled bone marrow cancer in her final years.

The longest-reigning queen in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, was reportedly ‘fighting cancer’ in her final years. After fighting health issues, the 96-year-old monarch passed away on September 8 in Scotland. In her last moments, she was surrounded by her loved ones.

Currently, a brand-new biography by Prince Philip’s friend Gyles Brandreth alleges that Queen Elizabeth died of bone marrow cancer, despite the fact that the official cause of death was stated as old age.

In the biography, Brandreth stated, ‘I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma—bone marrow cancer—which would explain her fatigue, weight loss, and those’mobility concerns’ we were often warned about during the last year or so of her life. Bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, is the most typical symptom of myeloma, which typically affects older people.

Throughout her latter years, the Queen frequently struggled with mobility, frequently appeared in public with a walking stick, and withdrew from official responsibilities.

The new book asserts that after Prince Philip’s passing in April of last year, Queen Elizabeth experienced ‘periods of low vitality’ and frequently kept herself occupied with a BBC programme.

The health of Queen Elizabeth was discussed in the biography ‘Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait,’ which also stated that the most common symptom during the monarch’s final years was bone discomfort.

The Imperial State Crown, orb, and sceptre were placed on the high altar on September 19, marking the symbolic end of the second Elizabethan era. The highest ranking member of the royal household broke his wand of office. The new King of Britain is Prince Charles.