Sonam Kapoor dazzles in a magnificent Taller Marmo fringe dress worth $1,220 at Karan Johar’s dinner party

Fashionista of B-town Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who last appeared on film in ‘The Zoya Factor’ in 2019, made a dramatic arrival at Karan Johar’s dinner party on Friday night and turned heads with her outfit choice.

At the celebrity-studded event, which also included Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra, Sharvari Wagh, Seema Khan, Tripti Dimri, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Maheep Kapoor, Nandita Mahtani, Dhairya Karwa and Shanaya Kapoor, the actress set major post-maternity fashion goals in a blue fringe dress.

The 37-year-old demonstrated that she always has her sartorial game on track by putting her best foot forward in the Taller Marmo fringed crepe kaftan. The attire is worth $ 1,220 and is available in various colours on the brand’s official website.

Made in Italy from crepe that drapes beautifully, the outfit featured a satin tie-detailed high neck along with wide sleeves and its waterfall hem was accented with sweeping fringes.

Sonam accessorised her look with ear cuffs and diamond-encrusted rings. She chose a pair of white René Caovilla heels for her shoes. She also used delicate contour, smokey eyes, dark cherry red lips and a dash of highlighter in her soft glam makeup. .

Sonam published photos on her official Instagram account on Saturday while posing stunningly in her carefully selected dress.