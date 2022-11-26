‘Squid Game’ actor O Yeong-su has been indicted on charges of sexual misconduct

Actor O Yeong-su of ‘Squid Game’ has been charged with sexual misconduct, the prosecutor for South Korea told AFP on Friday.

The 78-year-old was the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe Award for best supporting actor in a series in January for his portrayal of a frail-looking elderly man in the wildly popular dystopian thriller on Netflix.

He was reportedly charged by the South Korean prosecution on Thursday without being imprisoned for allegedly inappropriately touching a woman’s body in 2017.

Without going into greater detail, a representative from the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office told AFP that anything written by local media about O ‘is not factually inaccurate.’

Following the news, local reports said Seoul’s culture ministry decided to stop airing a government commercial — about its regulatory innovation featuring O.

In less than four weeks after its 2021 debut, ‘Squid Game,’ which imagines a horrific society in which marginalised individuals are pitted against one another in classic children’s games that become lethal, became Netflix’s most well-liked series launch ever.

It is one of the most watched programmes on the network.