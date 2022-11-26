State Bank of India issues safety tips for customers

New Delhi: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI), has issued an advisory for its customers. The lender has warned customers against instant loan apps and also shared some safety tips to follow in order to avoid falling into the traps of the instant loan application.

‘Please refrain from clicking on suspicious links or giving your information to a company posing as a Bank or Financial Company. Report cybercrimes at – https://cybercrime.gov.in,’ tweeted SBI.

Safety tips followed by SBI:

Check authenticity of an app before downloading.

Do not click on suspicious links.

Avoid using unauthorized apps that might steal your data.

Check the app permission settings to secure your data from getting stolen.

Report suspicious money lending apps to the local police authorities.

Visit http://bank.sbi for all your financial needs.