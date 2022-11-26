Taliban publically flogged 12 people for ‘moral offences,’ including adultery and gay sex.

Twelve people were publicly flogged by the Taliban, an ultra-conservative government in Afghanistan, for engaging in ‘moral offences’ such as adultery, thievery, and homosexual relations, which is prohibited by Sharia law and is punishable by death.

The punishment was administered in plain front of the public, with throngs of spectators filling the stadium in the nation’s Logar area to watch it, reported The Independent.

A few of the accused were given permission to go home after being punished, but the most were sent to prison.

Each of the men and women received between 21 and 39 blows from the Taliban. The Taliban official was cited in the report as saying that the greatest amount of lashes a person may endure is 39.

When the Taliban took over in August of last year, they made a commitment to be more reasonable and tolerant of women and their way of life. But now it seems to be nonsense.

The Taliban’s morals ministry had before warned that women would not be allowed access to public parks, preventing them from attending Kabul’s amusement parks.

Women won’t be allowed to enter parks, said a representative for the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice (MPVPV).

According to the Taliban’s understanding of Islamic law, they support women’s rights.