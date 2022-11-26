The woman, Aaftab Poonawala met after killing his girlfriend Shraddha identified by Delhi Police

The woman who met Aaftab Poonawala after he murdered his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and chopped her body into pieces, has been identified by the Delhi Police.

Poonawala allegedly used a dating app after killing his girlfriend. On this app, Aaftab met the woman and invited her to his home. When this woman arrived, Walkar’s dismembered body was in a fridge inside the apartment.

The woman who came to Aaftab’s house is a psychologist, said the police, adding that they have already questioned her.

Shraddha and Aaftab met through a dating app and have been dating since 2019. On May 8, this year, they relocated from Mumbai to Delhi. Aaftab strangled Shraddha and cut her body into 35 pieces ten days later, on May 18.

According to Shraddha’s friend Laxman Nadar, the couple used to have a lot of fights and arguments. ‘Once she contacted me on WhatsApp and asked to rescue her from her residence. She said that if she stayed with him that night, he would kill her,’ Nadar told India Today TV.