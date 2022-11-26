Ukraine to receive further assistance from the EU to maintain power and heating

Following a new wave of Russian missile assaults on important Ukrainian infrastructure, the European Union will boost up efforts to give Ukraine with assistance in restoring and maintaining power and heating, said the chairman of the European Commission on Friday.

Following a phone discussion with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen stated in a statement that the EU executive arm was preparing to provide major donations from EU countries and the Commission’s reserves to Ukraine.

Millions of Ukrainians were remained without heat or power on Friday, a day after the most destructive Russian air strikes on the country’s energy grid, with citizens instructed to store up on water, food, and warm clothing in preparation for future attacks.

Von der Leyen stated that the EU would supply 200 medium-sized transformers and a large autotransformer from Lithuania, as well as a medium-sized autotransformer from Latvia and 40 heavy generators from the EU reserve in Romania.

‘Each of these generators can power a small to medium-sized hospital for an extended period of time,’ she said.