Unemployment rate in India falls in July-September

New Delhi: Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) revealed that the unemployment rate in the country declined in the July-September 2022. The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 7.2% during the period under review. It was at 9.8% in July-September 2021. The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 years and above in April-June 2022 was 7.6% in urban areas.

The unemployment rate among females (aged 15 years and above) in urban areas declined to 9.4% in July-September, 2022. It was at 11.6%t a year ago. It was 9.5% in April-June, 2022. Among males, the unemployment rate in urban areas dipped to 6.6% in July-September 2022. It was at 9.3% a year ago and was at 7.1% in April-June 2022.

Labour force participation rate in CWS (Current Weekly Status) in urban areas for persons aged 15 years and above increased to 47.9% in the July-September quarter of 2022. It was at 46.9% in the same period a year ago. It was at 47.5% in April-June 2022.

Joblessness or unemployment rate is defined as the percentage of unemployed persons among the labour force. It is calculated based on a periodic labour force survey. Labour force is the number of persons either employed or unemployed on average in a week preceding the date of the survey. LFPR is defined as the percentage of the population in the labour force. NSO launched PLFS in April 2017.