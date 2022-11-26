Vikram Gokhale, veteran actor dies at age 75

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away on Saturday afternoon in Pune at the age of 75, reported news agency ANI. The actor was admitted in a hospital in Pune. The veteran actor was hospitalised at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Shirish Yadkikar, PRO of the hospital, shared an update on the actor’s health earlier on Saturday and stated that the actor’s health had ‘deteriorated’ and that he was on life support.

Throughout his long career, Vikram Gokhale appeared in both Hindi and Marathi movies, such as Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

With 1971, Vikram Gokhale made his movie debut in Parwana, starring Amitabh Bachchan. He won the National Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in the Marathi movie Anumati. With the Marathi movie Aaghaat, he made his directing debut.

The Marathi movie ‘Godavari’ was where the actor was last spotted. He appeared in Nikamma earlier this year with Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani.