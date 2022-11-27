Akasa Air launches flight service on this route

Mumbai: Private sector air carrier in India, Akasa Air has launched flight services on the Pune- Bengaluru route. This is the 9th route operated by the airline. Akasa Air will operate 2 daily flights on the Bengaluru-Pune route from December 10.

Akasa Air announced earlier that Visakhapatnam would become the tenth location on its network. Flights between Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam will begin on December 10, 2022, and a second frequency will be added on December 12, 2022. It will also increase frequency of flights connecting Bengaluru and Ahmedabad from December 17.