Amber Heard becomes Google’s most-searched celebrity of this year beating Johnny Depp

Guess who is the celebrity of the year with the most searches? It’s Amber Heard. The ‘Aquaman’ actress and her ex-husband Johnny Depp have been among the most talked-about stars, largely because of their infamous defamation case and the shocking information that was revealed about their personal lives.

According to a new CelebTattler study, Johnny Depp, who is now in second place on the list of most-searched celebs, has been surpassed by Amber, who now tops the list.

With an average of 5.6 million searches each month in the USA, Amber is in first place. With 5.5 million monthly searches, Depp is in second place.

The couple’s widely publicised defamation action kept them in the news for almost two months. In a $50 million defamation action, the seven-member jury at Fairfax court found in Johnny’s favour after a protracted trial and determined that Amber had slandered not just Depp’s reputation but also his career.

With 4.3 million Google searches, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96, is in third position.