Appeal against UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya’s fake degree case, rejected by Allahabad High Court

On Saturday, the Allahabad High Court rejected a complaint regarding Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya’s educational background.

Regarding the education of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the court dismissed a petition filed by petitioner Diwakar Nath Tiwari in Prayagraj.

This case has previously been rejected by the ACJM Court. Tiwari had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court challenging the ACJM court’s decision, but the court has since dismissed the petition on Saturday.