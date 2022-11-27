Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon has a sluggish start at the box office

The movie Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is off to a slow start. Even though the movie made less money in the morning, the evening shows did give the producers some relief.

This horror film grossed Rs 6.75 crore nett on its opening day, according to Boxoffice India. The opening for Bhediya is 20% lower than for Varun Dhawan’s previous movie, Jugjugg Jeeyo.

The UP and Delhi circuits have seen some good revenue for this horror film, which may reach Rs 1.50 crore nett. Mumbai is expected to add another Rs 2 crore to the movie’s final revenue.

On day 8, Bhediya was unable to even match Drishyam 2’s revenue. On its eighth day of release, Drishyam 2 brought in Rs. 7.87 crores, which is Rs. 1 crore more than Bedhiya did on its first day.

On Saturday, Taran Adarsh, a cinema trade expert, shared a poster for the movie with Varun. He shared a different box office figure, and tweeted, ‘Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth… Reported better occupancy during evening/ night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum… Biz (business) needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total… Friday ?7.48 cr. India biz.’

This Amar Kaushik-directed film must keep up its momentum throughout the weekend in order to make as close to 30 crores.