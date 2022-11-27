BJP MP from Gorakhpur gets 1.5-year sentence for roadblocking in 2008

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gorakhpur was given a one-and-a-half year prison sentence for blocking a road in 2008 in protest of the arrest of Akhilesh and Shivpal Yadav, the leaders of the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP leader, who has been identified as Kamlesh Paswan, was a member of Samajwadi Party at the time of the incident. Paswan currently holds the Bansgaon seat for the BJP in Gorakhpur.

The BJP leader would not have been a member of parliament if the sentence had been two years as opposed to one and a half.

The incident began in January 2008 when Paswan took part in a demonstration against the detention of Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, and his uncle Shivpal Yadav.