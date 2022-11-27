Circulated obscene pictures of Telegu actors on social media, Andhra man arrested

A 30-year-old man was detained after he shared offensive images of Telegu actors on various platforms and posted them on social media with defamatory captions.

Pandiri Rama Venkata Veerraju, an Andhra Pradesh resident who lives in Kona seema (District), has been identified as the accused. After a case was filed in Cyberabad, police launched their investigation and used technical intelligence to identify the accused.

Police claim that the accused set up a fake Twitter account and was very active on social media. He mostly followed Telegu film actors on social media, collected their images and videos, and then posted them with defamatory captions.

According to police, the man collected pictures of the Telegu actors and posted ‘obscene and awkward photos with defamatory and vulgar words’ from his fake Twitter account after following all of their updates on various social media sites, including Facebook and Twitter.

The man is accused of insulting a woman’s modesty, and he has been charged under several other sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.