Colombian popstar Shakira recently gets embroiled in a 14.5 million-euro tax fraud case

Shakira, a Colombian pop diva, is currently charged with tax fraud of 14.5 million euros. The ‘Waka Waka’ singer argues that she was not residing in Spain during the two years between 2012 and 2014, yet she has been charged with failing to pay income taxes to the government during that time.

The singer responded to the Spanish authorities by releasing a statement on Friday in which she claimed that the prosecutors had breached her privacy and were attempting to harm her reputation.

According to the statement provided to the Daily Mail by her legal counsel, ‘Shakira is a taxpayer who has always displayed perfect tax behaviour and has never encountered tax issues in another country.’

‘With no solid evidence to support the charges against her, she has been fiercely persecuted in the criminal and media spheres, using unacceptable methods to damage her reputation and force her to come to a settlement agreement,’ it added.

The statement also had a personal message from Shakira, ‘It is unacceptable that in its accusation the tax authorities are not respecting the legal certainty that must be guaranteed to any taxpayer, not my fundamental rights.’

‘In my case, they have violated my right to privacy and the presumption of innocence, basic rights of any citizen.’

In the lengthy note, the singer has made it clear that she believe in justice and is ready to face the court trials.