Commodity market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained firm for third day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38840 per 8 gram in Kerala. Gold price gained on Thursday. On Thursday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

In the global markets, price of spot gold remained firm at $1,753.47 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,753.30. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.3% to $21.45, platinum fell 0.1% to $986.78, while palladium remained firm at $1,881.97.