‘Congress has no respect for tribals, neglected Droupadi Murmu’s presidential bid’: PM Modi

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of showing no regard for the nation’s tribal people and said that it even rejected Droupadi Murmu’s candidacy in the previous year’s presidential election. In his speech to the crowd at a public rally in Netrang, a tribal community in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, Modi said that the world was in awe of India’s quick recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic.

‘Congress has no regard for the nation’s ethnic peoples… We made the choice to elect our tribal girl (Droupadi Murmu) as leader of the nation. We supported her candidacy by going to the Congress with our hands folded, but they were against it. We exerted all of our might and forced the tribal daughter to win the poll, ‘Modi stated. He said, ‘Whether it was Birsa Munda or Govind Guru, the Congress did not recognise the country’s indigenous leaders’.

The PM described the COVID-19 pandemic spread in a large country like India as scary. ‘ This frightening epidemic affected the whole planet. We require four to five years to recover if someone becomes ill in our home (financial effect). In such a large country, we had to deal with the epidemic. However, everyone in the world is in awe at how we managed to survive it. They are unable to comprehend how that occurred’, Modi remarked.

‘People had to return to their communities once factories shuttered. In such situations, our main concern was that there should be enough food for the needy; a poor child shouldn’t go to bed without food. Therefore, for the past three years, we have been giving free rations to 80 crore people’, he remarked. ‘Vaccination was essential in the fight against the epidemic, as well. Many nations are still having trouble immunising every citizen. Our anti-coronavirus vaccination programme has administered more than 200 crore doses. After two doses, we also gave a complimentary booster dosage’, Modi added.

According to the prime minister, the Digital India programme has revolutionised the nation. ‘ Your monthly cell cost may have been as low as Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 if the Congress had been in power, which is quite low now’. He declared, ‘We reduced the cost of data’. In his remarks on the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), he claimed that the requirements for dwellings constructed under government programmes in the past were decided by those seated in Gandhinagar or Delhi.

‘But the guidelines were altered. How can a person in Delhi understand the needs of a tribal member engaged in chicken farming?’ According to the prime minister, nobody will construct a residence of subpar quality for themselves, therefore you should have faith in our people.