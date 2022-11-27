European country eases visa rules for Indians: Details inside

Berlin: Germany has eased its visa rules for Indians. Germany informed that tourist visa rules for Indians were relaxed. It also centralised the processing of the Schengen short-term visas in the German Visa Centre Mumbai.

‘Appointments can be booked and Schengen visa applications can be submitted in all Visa Application Centres run by VFS Global all over India, regardless of your place of residence. If the Application Centre closest to your home town is already fully booked, please feel free to check for available appointment slots in one of the other major Indian cities,’ a statement issued by the German Missions in India said.

But this relaxation of rules does not apply to Indians applying for national visas, such as employment, student, or family reunification visas.

All nationals of India need to obtain a visa in order to be permitted entry to Germany for travel purposes. A Schengen visa permits its holders to travel to any member state of the Schengen area for stays of up to 90 days within a period of 180 days for tourism as well as business purposes.