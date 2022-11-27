FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium to face Morocco today

Doha: Belgium and Morocco will have their second match in Group F of the ongoing FIFA World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar at 6.30 pm (IST). Belgium defeated Canada by ‘1-0’ in their first match. Morocco had a goalless draw against Croatia.

Morocco has only one point now. In 4 of their last 5 attempts, Morocco have failed to qualify for the World Cup. At the FIFA World Cup 2018, they only managed to earn 1 point in group matches.

Morocco have played against Belgium 3 times before. They had lost the first 2 matches, including 1 at the FIFA World Cup 1994. The other match that these 2 teams played was in 2008, when Morocco won 1-0.

Belgium Probable Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Leander Dendoncker; Thomas Meunier, Amadou Onana, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco; Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard; Michy Batshuayi

Morocco Probable Starting Line-up: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui; Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal