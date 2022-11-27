FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia to take on Canada today

Doha: In football, former runners-up Croatia will face Canada in their second match in Group D of the FIFA World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium, Doha at 9.30 pm (IST). Canada lost to Belgium by ‘1-0’ and Croatia had a goalless draw against Morocco.

The two teams will be meeting for the first time. Croatia had finished as the runners-up in the FIFA World Cup 2018 and finished third in 1998. The last time Canada participated in world cups was in 1986. The American team has yet not won any matches in the World Cup and even not scored any goals till now.

Possible playing XI:

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic

Canada: Borjan; Laryea, Johnston, Vitoria, Miller, Davies; Buchanan, Hutchinson, Eustaquio, Larin; David