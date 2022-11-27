FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco beat Belgium

Doha: World number 22 Morocco defeated World number 2 Belgium in their second match in Group F of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 kickat the Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar. Morocco beat the European country by ‘2-0’.

Abdelhamid Sabiri scored the first goal goal through a stunning free- kick at the 73rd minute of the game. Zakaria Aboukhlal scored the second goal in the 92nd minute of the game. This was the second game for both the teams in the event.

Belgium defeated Canada by ‘1-0’ in their first match. Morocco had a goalless draw against Croatia. Morocco has point now 4 points and is at the top spot in the Group F table. In 4 of their last 5 attempts, Morocco have failed to qualify for the World Cup. At the FIFA World Cup 2018, they only managed to earn 1 point in group matches.

Morocco have played against Belgium 3 times before. They had lost the first 2 matches, including 1 at the FIFA World Cup 1994. The other match that these 2 teams played was in 2008, when Morocco won 1-0.