Indian Railways announces special trains for Sabarimala devotees: Full list

Chennai: South Central Railway (SCR) zone of the Indian Railways has announced special trains for Sabarimala devotees. The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple opened its doors for devotees on November 17. The Indian Railways will operate 38 Sabarimala special trains in December and January to clear the rush of Sabarimala pilgrims.

These trains will be operated between various destinations in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and Kollam and Kottayam in Kerala.

Hyderabad-Kollam-Hyderabad special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Chenganacheri, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikera, Kayankulam and Sasthankota stations in both the directions.

Narsapur-Kottayam-Narsapur special trains will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrisur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town stations in both the directions.

Secunderabad-Kottayam-Secunderabad special trains will stop at Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Thrisur, Aluva and Ernakulam Town in both the directions.

Special trains:

Hyderabad-Kollam special trains will be operated every Monday on December 5, 12, 19 and 26 and January 2,9 and 16.

The special trains between Kollam and Hyderabad will run every Tuesday on December 6, 13, 20 and 27 and Jauary 3,10 and 17.

Narsapur-Kottayam special train will be operated every Friday on December 2, 9, 16 and 30 and January 6 and 13.

In the return direction, the special train will run on December 3,10,17 and 31 and Jnuary 7 and 14 (Saturdays).

Special trains between Secunderabad and Kottayam will be operated on December 4, 11, 18 and 25 and January 1 and 8 (Sundays). Kottayam-Secunderabad special trains are scheduled on December 5, 12, 19, 26, 27 and January 9 (Monday).