Man from Agartala detained in Delhi for buying, selling drugs

A 30-year-old man was detained by Delhi Police from Priyadarshini Colony in the city’s Sadar Bazar for his alleged involvement in the purchase and sale of drugs, breaking up an interstate drug smuggling ring. He had 13.5kg of high-quality cannabis, which the police seized.

On November 24, a Sadar Bazar police station assistant sub inspector predicted that a drug supplier would arrive in Sadar Bazar with a sizable amount of cannabis. A team was dispatched to the location given to the assistant sub-inspector based on the information, and a trap was set to capture the accused.

A person acting suspiciously was apprehended by the police force in Sadar Bazar’s Jhuggi area of Priyadarshni Colony. When the person was frisked by the police, 4.5kg of high-quality cannabis packaged in plastic were found.

In the course of their investigation, police found 9 kg more cannabis in the offices of various courier companies in Delhi’s Jhandewalan, Teliwada, and Sadar Bazar.

Abhijit Bhatta, a resident of Agartala in Tripura, has been identified as the man who was detained. According to police, during the course of the investigation, Bhatta claimed that Roopak, a person going by the name of, had used a courier service to send the contraband from Agartala. Bhatta gathered the illegal goods in this city of Delhi and gave them to regional handlers in Delhi and other states.

Police searched the local handlers’ hiding places where they had received supplies of the illegal substance, but they are all on the run.