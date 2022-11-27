National Day, Commemoration Day: UAE announces official public holidays

Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has officially announced the UAE National Day and Commemoration Day holiday for 2022. The holidays will be from Thursday, December 1, to Saturday, December 3. Work will resume on Monday, December 5, as Sunday is a holiday in the UAE .

Also Read: Akasa Air launches flight service on this route

The National Day is celebrated in the UAE on December 2 and it marks the unification of the emirates into a federation. Annual Commemoration Day is celebrated on November 30. It is celebrated to recognize the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs who have given their life in the UAE and abroad in the field of civil, military and humanitarian service.The day coincides with the date of the martyrdom of Salem Suhail bin Khamis, who died on November 30, 1971, while performing his national duty. However, the holiday for Commemoration Day is clubbed together with the National Day celebrations from December 1 to 3.