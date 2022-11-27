Official India launch date of Toyota Innova Hycross announced: Details

Mumbai: Japanese automakers, Toyota has announced the India launch date of its new Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV), Innova Hycross. Toyota Innova Hycross had its global premiere last week in Indonesia. The MPV will go on sales in the country from January 2023. The bookings for the MPV have begun at all the company authorized dealerships. Toyota Innova Hycross price will be in range of Rs 22-28 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new MPV will be available with a petrol-only and a hybrid powertrain. The hybrid version is equipped with Toyota’s fifth-gen strong hybrid tech (M20A-FXS). It comes with a 2.0L petrol engine and an electric motor with combined power output of 186 bhp and torque delivery of 187 Nm. It claims a mileage of 21.1 kmpl and can accelerate from 0 to100kmph in less than 10 seconds.

The new MPV is 4,755mm long 1,850mm wide and has a height of 1,795mm. The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,850mm. The Innova Hycross comes with 7- and 8-seat configurations depending on the variant. The Innova Hycross also gets four wheel disc brakes for all variants.

The MPV features including dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, semi-digital instrument cluster with 4.2-inch MID, ventilated front seats, 9-speaker JBL audio system, ambient lighting and a floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety features include lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control,autonomous emergency braking, 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, Traction Control and ESP.