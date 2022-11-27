Opening date of Sharjah Events Festival announced

Sharjah: The second edition of the Sharjah Events Festival will begin from December 8. Sharjah Government Media Bureau has announced this. The festival will run for four days from December 8 to 11 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. each day at the Al Majaz Amphitheatre.

The authority announced that a wide variety of sports, musical events, activities, and classic and contemporary stage productions will be held at the event. More than 35 government, semi-government, and private entities and institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah will participate in the event.

The 9th edition of the Sharjah International Travel and Tourism Forum (SITTF) will be held on Thursday, November 24, 2022, under the theme ‘Building a Resilient Future for Tourism.’