Oscar-winning American singer and actress Irene Cara dies at the age of 63

Irene Cara, an American actress and singer, died at the age of 63. Her publicist Judith A. Moose broke the sad news via Cara’s Twitter account. The Oscar-winning performer passed away in her Miami, Florida, home. Her cause of death has not yet been made public, though.

‘This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans,’ said Judith A Moose.

She added, ‘Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.’

Cara was born in 1959 to a Cuban-American mother and a Puerto Rican father in the Bronx, New York City. She was the youngest of five children.

Before the 1980s, she had been in a number of Broadway musicals. However, she became well-known after the 1980 Alan Park teen musical film ‘Fame.’ Her character, ‘Coco Hernandez,’ was eventually rewritten after she was initially cast as a dancer. She garnered her first Golden Globe nomination for the role as a result of the character’s widespread plaudits for her performance.