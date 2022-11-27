Rahul Gandhi rides bike during Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP’s Mhow | Watch

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rode a motorcycle this morning during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is currently passing through Madhya Pradesh. A helmet strapped to his head and security personnel clearing the road ahead, Gandhi could be seen riding on a blue carpet in Mhow as a crowd cheered from the two sides.

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi rides a motorbike during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/TNG1yvwKbo — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

The ride comes as the Wayanad MP’s response to two men who have been tailing his rally on a bike to discuss animal welfare with him. One of them is Rajat Parashar, a Gwalior-based civil engineer who works for stray dogs’ upkeep. He is being accompanied by Marvel, his 10-month-old German Shepherd. Gandhi happens to be a dog lover by his own accounts. Marvel is trained for such trips and has already travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, said Parashar, pointing to the route that Gandhi is covering the way around. His bike’s rear seat has a customised cradle-like setup where his companion sits comfortably with Marvel, the same vehicle that Mr Gandhi was seen riding this morning.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Indore on Sunday on the fifth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg. People from different sections of society including a differently-abled man, Manohar, also joined the foot march and Gandhi was seen pushing his wheelchair to some distance. The man said he told Gandhi that the country now needs a change. After a night halt at Mhow, the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, the yatra participants resumed the march on Sunday morning. The yatra passed through the suburban area of Rau and reached Indore. A red carpet was rolled out to welcome when the march reached Rau. The 3,500-km footmarch led by Mr Gandhi began from Tamil Nadu in September. It has completed about half its route and is set to conclude in January.