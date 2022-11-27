Religious edicts protect children from ‘harmful video games’; Report

According to a recent research, the topic was included in 33 percent of the fatwas on technical issues that were published this year. Many of them emphasised the need of shielding kids from dangerous content and violent or exploitation. One of Egypt’s leading Islamic organisations is attempting to spread awareness about the potential negative effects that mobile games and apps may have on children.

A representative from Dar Al-Iftaa told Arab News that current programmes and video games have two sides. The main drawback, according to Sheikh Awaida Othman, is mobile addiction. This is true despite the fact that they can help people expand their minds. The most recent preventive fatwas addressed the problem of purchasing and selling virtual goods in video games.

A fatwa issued by the Grand Mufti of Cairo has warned against using video games to recruit and exploit children and adolescents. The most prominent of these was Fortnite — one of the world’s most popular fighting games — as it incited violence, he said. He added that in some online games users were able to create secret networks and chat without surveillance, just as extremists did.

Video games are being used to recruit young men and minors for the so-called Islamic State, Egypt’s top security official has warned. ‘ISIS (another name for Daesh) adopts the same terrorist strategy and ideology by exploiting video game platforms,’ Ahmed Othman says. Sheikh Sayed Abdulaziz is secretary-general of Egyptian Family House, an initiative that promotes religious coexistence.