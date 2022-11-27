Resolution against governor to be presented by Telangana government

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader familiar with the situation informed that, the Telangana government is considering introducing a resolution in response to the governor, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, allegedly having a recalcitrant attitude toward several bills that the state legislative assembly adopted more than two months ago.

The leader, who wished to remain anonymous, announced that the resolution would be adopted during the assembly’s winter session, which is anticipated to take place in the second week of December.

‘Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed state legislative affairs minister Vemula Prashant Reddy to initiate the process for commencement of a week-long assembly session in December,’ the TRS leader said.

The leader added that a resolution will be adopted asking the Centre to take action to amend Article 200 of the Constitution to fix a specific time frame for governors to make a decision on bills passed by the legislature, regardless of whether they choose to approve or reject the bills on specific grounds.

On September 14, the Telangana assembly passed eight bills, including one that established a common hiring board for the governor’s chancellorship of 15 state universities.

According to HT on October 15, seven of the eight bills are still waiting for the Raj Bhavan’s approval, which may be a sign that the chief minister Rao and governor Soundararajan are becoming more at odds.

The Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which requests the inclusion of a few more items under the scope of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), was approved by the governor in accordance with a decision made at a GST council meeting held by the Union finance ministry in June.