SpaceX launches a commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral

A commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station was launched by SpaceX on Saturday from Cape Canaveral. The mission’s objectives include providing supplies and equipment.

The mission was SpaceX’s 26th commercial resupply flight. The Dragon cargo spacecraft was launched by a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

More than 7,700 pounds of goods will be delivered by the Dragon, according to NASA. The space station’s crew will get food, NASA research supplies, equipment, etc. Additionally, the trip will deliver two ISS Roll Out Solar Arrays (iROSAs).

As per NASA, the aircraft is expected to spend a month in space, attached to the orbiting ISS. It will return to Earth with research and return cargo. The aircraft will get splashed down off the coast of Florida.

Numerous goods, including tomato seeds and the Moon Microscope kit, will be transported by the Dragon to the space station for scientific investigations.

The US-based space agency added that after the second pair is deployed, it will offer a 20%–30% boost in power for research and operations on the space station.