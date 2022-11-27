Speeding car runs over crowd at roadside funeral feast in Bihar’s Saran, 18 injured

In Bihar’s Saran district on Saturday night, a speeding car ran over at least 18 people, causing severe injuries. While breaking into a roadside store, the car drove into the settlement.

They were eating at a funeral feast by the roadside when the fast-moving car sped through the crowd.

The injured were transported immediately to a nearby hospital, where they are currently receiving care.

Following the incident, the angry locals protested by blocking the main road. The driver was drunk, the villagers claimed.

Recently, a speeding truck struck a crowd in Bihar’s Vaishali district, killing at least eight people, including several children. Mehnar village in the Vaishali district is where the accident happened.