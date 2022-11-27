Striking truckers union to meet with the South Korean transport ministry on Monday

A ministry official in South Korea said on Saturday that the transport ministry plans to hold talks with the union of striking truck drivers on Monday. The impact of the strike is anticipated to be felt more strongly throughout the nation early next week.

On Thursday, thousands of unionised truckers went on strike for the second time in less than six months in an effort to improve their wages and working conditions. The tenth largest economy in the world is already seeing supply chain disruptions from the strike, which affects cement and steel companies as well as automakers.

The ministry official told Reuters: “We requested conversation with the union and the truckers union responded that they will meet with us on Monday at 2 p.m. The talk is not yet finalised, but we aim to meet with the union and chat.

The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that it was ‘ready to talk about reasonable requests of the trucker union at any time and will make attempts to solve the concerns,’ and that it anticipated seeing the effects of the strike in steel and other industries by early next week.

While workers at Hyundai Motor’s (005380.KS) Ulsan factory are delivering new automobiles by driving them directly to consumers, damage is already evident at building sites.