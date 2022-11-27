Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case; Jacqueline Fernandez records ‘important’ statement!

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez gave a statement to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in court on Saturday after learning some crucial details regarding the Rs 200 crore fraud case involving imprisoned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. According to Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPC) (recording of confessions and statements), her statement was recorded .

The Patiala House court postponed the hearing in the money laundering case involving Jacqueline and wealthy con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Thursday until December 12. The court had earlier granted Jacqueline pre-arrest bail on November 15. Jacqueline was named in a second supplementary charge sheet that was just recently filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). On September 26, the court granted her temporary immunity from arrest.

In the lawsuit, Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi, another well-known Bollywood figure, have both provided recorded testimony. Previously, the ED had attached Jacqueline’s assets and fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore. These gifts and possessions were described by the investigation agency as ‘proceeds’ of crime that the actor had received. Pinky Irani, a purported Chandrashekhar assistant who allegedly introduced him to Bollywood actresses, was the subject of the ED’s first supplemental charge sheet, which was submitted in February.

In the charge sheet, it was claimed that Pinky used to pick out pricey presents for Jacqueline and deliver them to her house after Chandrashekhar had completed the payments. The investigation agency submitted the initial charge sheet in this case in December. Chandrashekhar reportedly spent almost Rs 20 crore on various Bollywood stars and models, according to official sources. Some people had turned down his offerings.