Taiwan’s president resigns as party leader

Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan, resigned on Saturday from her position as the leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the country’s ruling party, after her attempt to use local elections as a platform to protest China’s escalating belligerence failed to succeed and gain public support.

The COVID-19 epidemic and crime are two domestic issues that are the focus of the elections for mayors, county heads, and local council members; the winners will not directly affect China policy.

The world is watching how Taiwan maintains its democracy amid military concerns with China, which claims the island as its own, according to Tsai, who reframed the election as more than just a local vote.

With respect to the 21 city mayor and county chief seats up for election, including the capital Taipei, the main opposition party, the Kuomintang, or KMT, was in the lead or declared victory in 13, compared to the DPP’s five, which was roughly in line with expectations and similar to the outcomes of the most recent local elections in 2018.

‘We were disappointed in the outcomes. We humbly accept the outcomes and the decision of the Taiwanese people,’ Tsai told reporters at the party headquarters as she resigned from her position as head of the party, which she also did in response to the disappointing results of 2018.