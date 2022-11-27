Three gas cylinders explode in Andhra’s Vavilla village, woman died

In Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district’s Vavilla village of Vidavalur mandal on Friday, three gas cylinders exploded, killing a woman. In the village of Vavilla’s Tiffin Center shop, three gas cylinders exploded.

Ramanamma has been identified as the victim. Because of the massive explosion of gas cylinders, the building collapsed. Ramanamma was at home when the explosion happened, and as a result, she died by burning.

One fire engine reached the spot and took control of the fire accident.

Vidavalur Police Sub Inspector said that, ‘The incident took place on Friday. A woman identified as Ramanamma was wearing the Ayyappa Mala. It is said that the leakage might have been since morning. The moment she lit up the match box the house caught flames.’

Around 7:00 p.m., the incident happened. Ramanamma died from her injuries in this incident.

The body was sent for a post-mortem after a case was filed in the matter. Investigation is underway.