UAE police bans movement of heavy vehicles: Details

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police banned the movement of heavy vehicles including trucks and buses transporting workers from entering Abu Dhabi Island during the UAE National Day and Commemoration Day holidays. This was announced by Brigadier Mohammad Dhahi Al Hamiri, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate.

Also Read: European country eases visa rules for Indians: Details inside

The movement ban applies to all entrances, including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Mussafah Bridge and Al Maqtaa Bridge. The traffic ban will start at 12 noon on Wednesday, November 30, and last until 1am, on Sunday, December 4. Vehicles of public cleaning and logistics support are excluded from ban.