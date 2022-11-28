5G services introduced in another Indian city

Patna: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Bharti launched its Airtel 5G Plus services in Patna, Bihar. Currently, 5G services are operational at Patna Sahib Gurudwara, Patna Railway Station, Dak Bunglow, Maurya Lok, Bailey Road, Boring Road, City Centre Mall, Patliputra Industrial Area and a few other select locations. Users can also use 5G services at the Patna airport terminal. The service will be introduced in the whole city in a phased manner.

Also Read: Your banking services will be in operational, if you fail to do this: nationalized bank issues advisory

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.