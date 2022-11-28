Accusing RSS of holding two-day programme, CPM protests outside private school

In a protest outside Chennai’s Jayagopal Garodia Vivekananda Vidya Higher School, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) claimed that 30 organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had held a two-day programme in violation of the State Education Department’s directive.

Police intervened and scattered the irate protesters as they tried to enter the school’s grounds by removing the barricades.CPM leader Selva urged MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, to get involved.

‘CM Stalin as the state had ordered that Sanatana and caste forces should not conduct events inside an educational institution. This must be followed by the educational department, education minister and police are supposed to follow it. But it looks like they are not respecting the CM’s order. We are holding the protest today as we don’t want to create any law and order situation. But if this happens again, the CPM will hold direct protests,’ leader Selva said.