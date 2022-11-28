After minor rejects marriage proposal, Kanpur man threatens to cut her into pieces, held

After a 17-year-old girl in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, declined marriage proposal, a man allegedly threatened to kill her and cut her into pieces. The accused is being held by police.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Faiz, is accused of pressuring the minor to wed him, but she refused. He threatened the girl, saying, ‘I will cut you into pieces if the marriage doesn’t happen,’ out of anger over being rejected.

Faiz allegedly harassed the 17-year-old girl whenever she went to class or school, according to the minor’s family. They attempted to counsel Faiz as well, but he continued to follow the girl and ask her to wed him.

As a result, the girl’s family went to higher police officials and lodged a complaint against Faiz, alleging threat to the girl’s life.