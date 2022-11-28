After police refuse to grant permission for march, Bandi Sanjay placed under house arrest

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the leader of the Telangana BJP, was detained on Sunday night as he was travelling to the Nirmal district for his Praja Sangrama Yatra and was later arrested. He has since been placed under house arrest, and there are numerous police officers stationed outside of his home in Karimnagar.

Police refused to grant permission for the fifth phase of Bandi Sanjay’s yatra and a public meeting in Bhainsa town of the Nirmal district, citing the ‘communally sensitive situation,’ and detained him and brought him back to Karimnagar.

The police in Jagtial district stopped the state BJP leader as he was making his way to Nirmal for the march on foot and told him to turn around.

After BJP members protested Bandi Sanjay’s arrest, tension persisted in the districts of Jagtial and Nirmal. Some party members allegedly suffered injuries as a result of the police action, according to the Telangana BJP. It demanded that the state government grant permission for the march and the public gathering right away.

Conflicts between groups from various communities were seen in Bhainsa town both in 2019 and 2020.