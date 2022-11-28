British Prime Minister Sunak pledges to continue providing Ukraine with military aid

On Monday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to pledge to continue or expand military assistance to Ukraine in 2023 and to take on global rivals ‘not with big rhetoric but with robust pragmatism.’

Despite unrest in recent months as Liz Truss and then Sunak took over as prime minister as a result of Boris Johnson’s resignation, the British government’s backing for Ukraine has remained constant.

Although a meeting between Sunak and China’s President Xi Jinping at last month’s G20 summit in Bali was postponed, and last week London banned Chinese-made security cameras from important government buildings, some Conservatives still see Sunak as less hawkish on China than Truss.