Captain America’s first-ever director, Albert Pyun, dies at age 69.

The original director of Captain America (1989), Albert Pyun (69), has passed away. Among other cult classics, Pyun is well-known for his work in the movies Cyborg, The Sword and the Sorcerer, and Nemesis. On Saturday, November 26, Albert Pyun passed away in Las Vegas.

Sources claim that multiple sclerosis and dementia were first discovered in Albert Pyun a few years ago. His wife and producer, Cynthia Curnan, frequently shared updates about his condition in recent months. She had previously requested the followers to send the director their own private messages once his health started to deteriorate.

Albert Pyun’s passing was announced by Cynthia Curnan via Facebook with a heartfelt message. I sat with him until his final breath, which sounded like he was shedding the weight of the world, she wrote.

The Sword and the Sorcerer, starring Lee Horsley, Kathleen Beller, and Simon MacCorkindale, was Albert Pyun’s debut motion picture. The domestic box office for the fantasy movie was $39 million ($120 million now). It is his most lucrative book to date.

Before switching to features, Pyun worked as a commercial film editor. The director, who was born in Hawaii on May 19, 1953, was brought up by the military. Albert Pyun worked on more than 20 full-length movies throughout the 1990s, including Captain America and his four-part Nemesis series.

Pyun had been working on two unfinished projects before his death, informed his wife.