Centre stopped scholarship of madrasa students in classes 1- 8 in UP

The central government has barred students in Uttar Pradesh’s madrasas in Class 1 through 8 from applying for scholarships.

Students in classes 1 through 5 have previously received a scholarship of Rs 1000, while classes 6 through 8 have received scholarships based on various courses.

A total of 16,558 madrasas offered scholarships to about 5 lakh children last year.

According to the central government, the Right to Education Act guarantees free instruction for students in grades 1 through 8. In these madrasas, lunch and books are also provided without charge. Additionally, the students are given access to additional essential items. As a result, the scholarship has been halted.

Scholarships will only be given to Class 9 and 10 students, so their applications should be submitted.