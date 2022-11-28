CM Baghel says, ‘In the name of interrogations and raids ED and IT are torturing people’

Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, raised concerns about the ED and IT’s interrogations and claimed in a series of tweets that the central agencies are torturing people in Chhattisgarh while conducting raids and questioning.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Baghel claimed that the country’s central agencies are its citizens’ greatest strength and that if they are feared, this will weaken the nation.

According to Baghel’s tweet, ‘Agencies like ED and Income Tax (IT) should take legal action against those involved in corruption. We welcome it, but the way illegal activities are coming to light during the investigations by ED and IT, it is not at all acceptable.’

The CM added that he is receiving complaints about IT and ED. ‘…While summoning people like picking them up from their homes, forcing people to make confessions by thrashing them, threatening them to be locked up in jail for life, keeping them without food and water till late night are being received,’ Baghel said.

‘Without informing the local police, they are raiding along with the CRPF. Authorities have complained that some people are being beaten by rods, some have broken legs and some have lost their hearing. The people of the state are very angry due to these incidents. To fulfill the political conspiracy, the game of creating false cases is being played,’ Baghel said.

The CM mentioned in his tweets that the officials have been told to report these incidents to the Indian government and stop any illegal activity.

‘Whoever is being interrogated, it should be videographed. We will fully cooperate in the legal investigation. If we receive such complaints further, then the state police will be forced to take legal action. We are committed to the safety of our citizens,’ he said.

For the past two months, ED raids have been taking place throughout the state.

After several city raids the ED conducted in the state in October, Sameer Bisnoi, an IAS officer, was detained along with other people.