Congress Invites Gurjar Leader Who Warned Rahul Gandhi To Talks

The ruling Congress has extended an invitation to conduct talks with the community’s leaders today despite the persistent opposition from the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti before to the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. On December 3, the yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will enter Rajasthan.

Dr. BD Kalla, Ashok Chandna, and Rajendra Yadav will speak on behalf of the Ashok Gehlot government in these negotiations. At the conference will be a number of public Gurjar community representatives, including Vijay Bainsla of Sangharsh Samiti.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra was opposed on November 13 by Mr. Bainsla, the late Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla’s son. Rajasthan is governed by the Congress.

Mr. Bainsla had cautioned the Congress against organising the yatra, slamming the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan for failing to implement the remaining demands of the Gurjar reservation deal.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has resumed from the Madhya Pradesh town of Mhow with the help of party officials and supporters.

In Mhow, Mr. Gandhi was also spotted on a motorcycle while on the yatra.